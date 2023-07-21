Beach in Argentina covered with ''penises'', which turned out to be sea worms (photo)

Beachgoers in Argentina witnessed a strange and shocking phenomenon when thousands of penis worms covered a beach near the Rio Grande in Argentina's Multilar district.

The huge marine creatures, known as Urechis Unicinctus, were up to 25cm long and washed ashore after powerful storms hit the area.

Usually, these worms live on the seabed, but extremely strong currents forced them to the surface, the Mirror writes.

Witnesses initially thought that they were artificial penises, as they looked very similar to male genitalia. They were a long rod and had a large head with a hole.

Experts say that strong storms, particularly during El Niño years, can change the seabed landscape, causing hidden seabed dwellers to be thrown ashore.

As for food, some countries, including South Korea, China and Japan, sell these "penises" as a dietary delicacy. According to gourmets, these worms have a pleasant chewy texture and a unique sweet taste.

