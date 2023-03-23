Pluto in Aquarius will have the greatest impact on four zodiac signs: what to expect

Pluto's power has been regularly downplayed and denied, but astrology is about to change that narrative. Despite its demotion from a planet to a dwarf planet, the intensity of its influence has nothing to do with its size.

Pluto sheds light on all the secrets hiding in the shadows, lifting the stone and showing all the pests. Astrologers told which zodiac signs will be most affected by the planet after it enters Aquarius on March 23.

Taurus

Pluto in Aquarius will shake up your career and overall reputation. You may find yourself abandoning certain career paths and dreams that haven't materialized as you had hoped. When this transit begins, you may experience some setbacks or give up on certain standards that you have set for yourself.

For Pluto to put you in the best possible position to achieve greatness, you will have to let go of everything you once knew. Pluto can lead to money, power, and fame if you're willing to embrace a completely different brand and career structure.

Leo

Pluto will force you to reckon with the skeletons in your closet, especially if they have been preventing you from truly cultivating a strong and healthy partnership. The planet can lead to serious ups and downs in your love and social life. You are ready for people to show their true colors.

During this transit, true friends and allies will be revealed as well as haters and secret enemies. This transit can also introduce you to wealthy partners, lovers, and well-connected friends!

Scorpio

The transit will force you to deal with some family dramas and conflicts related to emotional roots. You'll have to get rid of some bad habits you have that you got from your family and heal from the trauma you experienced in early childhood.

It sounds very difficult, and in many ways it is, but the payoff is worth the time. Allow Pluto in Aquarius to completely change your perspective on "home" because that is truly where the heart is. You may also inherit money from relatives.

Aquarius

Get ready to become a completely new version of yourself. Pluto will completely transform your first house and when it's over, you'll feel stronger, more powerful, and more ready to show the world who you "really are".

However, for you to go through this metamorphosis, you will have to take the time to mourn the person you thought you were and let go of the life you thought you had. It will be a process, and it definitely won't happen overnight.

