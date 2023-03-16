Bad neighborhood: what foods are strictly forbidden to combine on one plate

Some products lose their usefulness if they are not properly combined with others. They start to fight each other and can even harm.

Cucumbers and tomatoes

Most people make the mistake of combining cucumbers and tomatoes in the same dish. That's because cucumber is alkaline and tomato is acidic. When combined, they form salts in the body.

They are also digested differently in the stomach. While acids are released for the cucumber, the tomato is already starting to ferment. As a result, a person suffers from flatulence and bloating.

Fruits after vegetables or cereals

Fruits contain sugar and are digested quickly, but cereals and vegetables take longer to digest.

If you eat fruit immediately after the main meal of cereals and vegetables, the digestion process slows down significantly. Therefore, a person may feel heavy in the stomach.

Meat and legumes

The combination of two types of proteins - vegetable, and animal - greatly complicates the digestion process in the stomach. If you eat a dish that contains meat and legumes, you are guaranteed to feel heavy in the stomach.

Pasta and tomato sauce

Pasta is a starchy carbohydrate, and tomato sauce is an acidic product. Therefore, they take different times to digest, so fermentation occurs in the stomach. This leads to upset, bloating, and flatulence.

Milk porridge and fresh juice

Juices contain acids that destroy the enzyme responsible for digesting starches in grains. As a result, milk after juicing turns into curd and then into a mucous substance that is difficult to digest.

It is best to drink juices no earlier than 40 minutes after a meal.

Cheese and eggs

The milk protein contained in cheese, in combination with eggs, leads to bloating. Each of the products requires a different digestion time.

Meat and melon

It is best to eat melon, which contains a lot of sugar and starch, an hour after the main meal. If you combine melon with meat, it will overload the digestive system, causing abdominal pain and intestinal upset.

Bananas and milk

Combining milk and bananas is a bad idea. It is strictly contraindicated to consume protein, fructose, and starch together.

Yogurt with fruits

Fruit is a source of acid, yogurt is a fermented milk product with lactose. If you combine them, it will slow down digestion, change the intestinal flora, and cause the formation of toxins and mucus.

