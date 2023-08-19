Baking soda and salt: how to cleanse vegetables and fruits from pesticides

Today, it is extremely difficult to select fruit and vegetables that have not been treated with chemicals. Some farmers use it to protect their crops from pests, others use it to improve the appearance of the product, and some use it to make the fruit ripen faster.

This is what radiotrek writes about.

In order to be sure of the purity of the products, you can use special pesticide removers (such a solution can be easily prepared at home).

To do this, take a large bowl and immerse the products in a solution of water and pesticide remover. There are two ways to prepare such a product.

Pesticide remover spray based on baking soda and lemon juice:

Lemon juice - 1 ml

Soda - 2 tablespoons

Water - 1 cup

Mix all ingredients until the baking soda dissolves. Then pour into a spray bottle. Spray the washed fruit and vegetables, leave for about 15 minutes, and then rinse well with clean water.

Pesticide removal spray based on soda and vinegar:

Water - 1 cup

White vinegar (not ordinary table vinegar!) - 1 cup

Soda - 2 tbsp. spoons

Mix everything well, pour it into a spray bottle and treat the fruits and vegetables with this solution. Leave them on for 15 minutes, then rinse off under running water. The product is best consumed after peeling.

You can also use:

Salt: Dissolve 1 tbsp. spoon of sea salt in a glass of water, then immerse the food in the solution for 30 minutes.

Water and vinegar: mix water and regular table vinegar in a 4:1 ratio, immerse the fruit or vegetables in the solution for 15 minutes, and then rinse under cold running water.

It is important to note that some methods may not be suitable for fruits and berries with thin skins, such as blueberries.

Baking soda can also be useful: dissolve 30 g of baking soda in 3 litres of water and immerse the food for 15 minutes, then rinse it with water.

