Zelenskyy's first official visit during the war: Duda announces the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine (all details)

According to Polish media, at 11:00 am, Andrzej Duda officially met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace. There, the two leaders and their delegations discussed military assistance for Ukraine, post-war reconstruction, and Ukraine's path to the European Union.

In the morning, Zelenskyy's spokesman confirmed the start of the visit. The president arrived in Warsaw with his wife, Olena. This is the first official visit of the Ukrainian president to Poland since the full-scale invasion.

"The agenda of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit includes talks with President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and the signing of bilateral documents. The Head of State will meet with representatives of Polish business in the framework of the Ukrainian-Polish business forum, the Marshals of the Sejm and Senate, volunteers and rescuers, as well as mayors of cities bordering Ukraine. In the evening, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Poles and Ukrainians living in Poland with a big speech," Serhiy Nikiforov said.

After the talks, the presidents held a joint press conference. Zelenskyy then went to the Prime Minister's office, where Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations took place. They resulted in the signing of several agreements on cooperation between enterprises.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the First Lady arrived in Warsaw at the Royal Castle, where they were greeted with honours.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda has awarded President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy the highest and oldest Polish decoration, the Order of the White Eagle. Zelenskyy was also called an exemplary leader of the state and nation. This was reported by the Office of the President of Poland.

"President Zelenskyy has been awarded the Order of the White Eagle in recognition of his merits in deepening relations between Poland and Ukraine, security activities, and steadfastness in protecting human rights," the statement said.

Later, Andrzej Duda said that 4 MiG-29s had already been sent to Ukraine, 4 more were being sent, and Poland was ready to send 6 more. In total, Ukraine will receive 14 fighters.

At 18:00 local time, the presidents of Poland and Ukraine will speak in the courtyard of the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

