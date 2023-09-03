No longer brittle: how to restore hair after the heat

Hair needs special care after the summer period and heat. It can become brittle and lose its shine due to exposure to the aggressive sun and high temperatures.

This was reported by Pixel. However, hair can be saved and restored. To do this, you need to follow some tips:

1. Trim the ends:

Regularly trimming your ends helps prevent frizz and keeps your hair healthy.

2. Reconstruction with keratin:

Keratin helps to rebuild the hair structure.

3. Glossing procedure for shine:

A glossing treatment that uses a liquid protein solution will give your hair a shiny and healthy appearance.

4. Use products with keratin, collagen and hyaluronic acid:

Take care of your hair with products that contain these ingredients: they will improve its condition.

5. The right hairdryer:

Choose a hairdryer that has several temperature settings and avoid excessively hot air.

6. Tinted shampoo:

Do not dye your hair all the time. Use a tinted shampoo instead.

7. A good quality comb:

Use a comb with smooth teeth for hair care.

By following these tips, you will be able to get healthy and beautiful hair even after a long stay in the heat.

