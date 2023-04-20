Before the explosion, they boasted of shelling Ukraine: there was a 'cotton' in Belgorod at night (video, photos)

An explosion occurred in Belgorod, Russia, on the evening of April 20. Reportedly, 10 minutes before, locals heard the sound of airplanes and thought they were headed to shell Ukraine.

The information, as well as photos and videos, appeared on local Telegram channels. Local authorities of the occupiers reported two victims.

Video of the day

The moment of the explosion was later published. The video shows a whistle, followed by an explosion. Before the incident, local propaganda channels posted a message "FAB-1500 (bombs - Ed.) on suspensions. The guys flew to create a scare".

According to the footage and eyewitnesses' comments, "half of the street is gone". The crater caused by the explosion is about 20 meters in diameter.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry commented on the incident: "At the time of the combat mission, the Su-34 fighter jet experienced an "abnormal release of aviation ammunition".

As a reminder, on April 20, the occupiers shelled Vuhledar. They hit a residential high-rise building with guided aerial bombs, destroying the entire entrance.