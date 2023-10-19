Our grandmothers used to use flour if there was no way to wash their hair. Modern girls use dry shampoo in the same case. However, to achieve the perfect result, it is important to know some of the secrets of using this product, Ukr.media reports.

There is a misconception that when choosing a dry shampoo, it is important to pay attention to the type of hair. Experts explain that products from different manufacturers have almost the same composition.

The main components of dry shampoo are rice and cornstarch. Manufacturers can add flavors for a pleasant smell, but the main task of dry shampoo is to absorb sebaceous gland secretions. Thus, the choice does not depend on the type of hair.

It is important to understand that dry shampoo will not improve hair condition, as some manufacturers promise. There is also a common misconception about the time of use. Many people believe that dry shampoo should be used when the hair is already dirty and looks unkempt.

Dry shampoo should be applied after washing and drying your hair. When the scalp begins to secrete sebum, the product absorbs the sebaceous glands. This helps to keep the hair clean. If the scalp feels dirty, you can use dry shampoo again. It is important to apply it only to the root zone of the hair.

Thanks to the proper use of dry shampoo, you can get extra hair volume.

We have already written about how to dry your hair properly.

