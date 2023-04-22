Palm, bamboo and more: Top 10 exotic plants that will fit well in your garden

You can grow more than just vegetables and flowers in your garden. If you are looking for something more unusual and exotic, then this article is for you. Here are the top 10 exotic plants that can be grown in a garden in Ukraine.

Read also: How to organize space in a small garden

Bamboo is an extremely beautiful and useful plant. It can grow to a height of 3 to 20 meters, depending on the species. Bamboo is very resistant to diseases and pests and can withstand frosts down to -30°C. It will add exotic charm and an attractive look to your garden; Horse chestnut - this plant originally comes from the Balkans, but it grows successfully in Ukraine. The horse chestnut is known for its large, dense branches and luxurious flowers. It also has medicinal properties, and its bark can be used in folk medicine to treat rheumatism and other diseases; Ficus is a plant that stands out for its beauty and elegance. It can be of different types and sizes, so you can choose the right one for your garden. Ficus is a rather demanding plant, but with proper care, it can be a great addition to your garden; Palm is one of the most exotic plants that can be grown in Ukraine. It is resistant to frosts down to -10°C and can reach heights of up to 15 meters. Palm trees look very beautiful and will add a touch of exoticism to your garden; Jacaranda is a tree from South America with bright blue flowers that open in spring and summer. Its high decorativeness and unusualness have made it very popular in countries with warm climates, such as Spain, Southern France, and Italy. In Ukraine, you can grow jacaranda as a potted plant or as a tree in the garden, if the climate allows; Crinum is a plant from Africa with very large flowers that can be of different colors - from white to pink and red. It has a strong, earthy scent that can waft far from the plant. Crinum can be grown in the garden in Ukraine, but needs a lot of space and moisture; Cymbidium is a plant from Asia with flowers that resemble orchids. It is one of the most popular orchids for growing at home and in greenhouses. Cymbidium can be grown as a potted plant or in the garden in Ukraine if there is enough moisture and shade; Cordilina is an ornamental tree from New Zealand that has bright green or purple leaves. It can grow up to 10 meters in height, but can also be cut back to grow as a shrub. Cordilina can be grown in the garden in Ukraine in sunny areas; The nightshade is a plant from the agave group that can be found in many countries, including Egypt, Israel, India, and Mexico. This exotic plant is able to retain moisture and grows well in a sunny location with a well-drained soil mixture. The lanterns can reach a height of up to 2 meters and have straight, fleshy leaves and flowers in the form of a cluster that is very similar to agave flowers. They come in various shades of color, from white to red. The fireweed can be cared for like any agave and does not need much water, but they like to be in a sunny place. They can be grown in large containers or outdoors; The coral tree is a small, tree-like plant with rich pink flower color. It can grow outdoors and in containers, as long as the container size is sufficient for the plant. These flowers have a pleasant scent and can bloom for a long time, making them popular among gardeners. The coral tree needs well-drained soil and frequent watering but does not tolerate excessive water. This plant also likes to be in a sunny place and grows well in warm and humid climates.

As a reminder, UAportal has already written about how to grow tulips in egg trays.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!