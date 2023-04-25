Finger-licking: three of the best marinades for chicken kebabs

The barbecue season is about to start when Ukrainians go outdoors and spend time with their families and friends. Although pork is traditionally used for barbecue, this dish is often prepared with chicken.

Chicken drumsticks, thighs, wings, and breasts are suitable for this purpose. UAportal has collected the three best recipes for a marinade for chicken kebabs that everyone will enjoy.

It takes 30 minutes to marinate young chicken meat. The ingredients in the recipes are designed for 2 kg of chicken meat.

Kefir marinade

This version of the marinade will make the chicken, especially tender. You will need:

Video of the day

500 g of onions;

cloves of garlic;

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil;

seasoning for chicken;

500 ml of kefir of any fat content;

1 bunch of parsley.

Read also: What marinade for barbecue will make it juicy and soft: cooking tips

First, chop the onion and garlic, add to the chicken, and mix thoroughly with the rest of the ingredients. Next, wait about 30 minutes, remove the herbs, and cook on the grill or grill.

Soy and ginger marinade

This recipe will give the chicken a pleasant sharpness and an interesting flavor. It requires:

5-6 cloves of garlic;

a slice of fresh ginger;

150 ml of soy sauce;

black pepper, salt, and spices to taste.

Peel the ginger and chop it together with the garlic. Then mix them with soy sauce, spices, and chicken and mix thoroughly.

Honey mustard marinade

This marinade will allow you to get a golden brown crust and give the chicken a sweet flavor. You will need:

3-4 tablespoons of honey;

2 tablespoons of mustard;

4 tablespoons of vegetable oil;

ground paprika and coriander to taste;

2 onions.

Combine honey, mustard, oil, salt, paprika, and coriander. Add the sliced onion and chicken and mix thoroughly.

Earlier, we wrote about how to marinate meat for a barbecue in just 15 minutes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!