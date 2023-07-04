Many people don't even think about changing their bedding on certain days. This way you can attract money, luck, and happiness into your life.

It is important to change your bedding regularly for your health. If you believe in signs and superstitions, then follow a few rules.

Which days are better not to change bedding

If you change the bedding on Sunday, you will get insomnia or have nightmares.

Friday is also not a good day to change bedding. After all, on this day you can attract minor problems into your life.

In addition, on major church holidays, it is better not to change the bedding, because trouble will come into your life.

What days are allowed to change bedding

The best day to change the bedding is Saturday and it will be great to combine it with cleaning. Then you will attract wealth, health and happiness to your home. You will also avoid nightmares or insomnia.

Thursday is also a good day, because this way luck will not leave you and your family. Maundy Thursday before Easter is a particularly good time because then good events will follow you throughout the year. On this day, you even need to lay a new set.

We would like to remind you that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

