Will scare away financial luck: what things you shouldn't put in your wallet

Your wallet needs to be set up for cash flow and financial luck. If you put everything in it indiscriminately, it will create energy noise, which will scare away money.

UAportal explains what things should not be put in a wallet and why. By following these tips, money energy will be on your side.

Read also: How to attract money, success, and wealth - what folk signs Really work

Checks and receipts

You should keep documents that confirm some financial transactions, but not in your wallet. Different checks and receipts create energy noise and block the financial flow, causing losses.

Video of the day

Fake money

Souvenir money should not be kept in your wallet, including gift bills. To attract financial prosperity, it is better to put a paper dollar in your wallet. But make sure it's not fake.

Photos.

It is a big mistake to put photos of your loved ones in your wallet. To accumulate cash flows, a wallet needs only the energy of its owner, and someone else's energy will block financial flows.

Read also: Bad luck - what numbers in a license plate attract misfortune and disaster

Notes and medicines

Do not keep prescriptions for medicines and pills with your money. Put them in your bag, but never in your wallet.

Documents

A wallet is not suitable for storing documents as they can get crumpled. It is better to have a separate wallet for your driver's license and other documents.

Read also: Why you shouldn't throw away your old wallet and how to get rid of it properly

We would like to remind you that financial success depends on a number of factors, including your daily habits. They will help you attract money and become successful.

In addition, money has strong energy, and an ordinary bill can become a real talisman. Such a magnet will attract finances. Read the UAportal article on how to find it.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!