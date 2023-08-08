Relationships no longer make you happy: the psychologist shared how to fix it

Even the strongest relationship may need attention and improvement over time. If you feel that your relationship is not bringing you joy, some methods can help you strengthen the bond with your partner.

This was published by psychologist Kateryna Lymych on her Instagram. You should not break the relationship immediately, as you can strengthen it by taking the following steps:

Self-reflection: It is important to understand what bothers you in a relationship. Ask yourself what you are missing, what positive things you have lost and what you are doing to improve the situation. Write down your thoughts and wishes to share with your partner later.

Open conversation: Find a time when you both can talk calmly. Start with the positive aspects of the relationship, then express your wants and needs. Listen to your partner, give them time to think and express thoughts.

Joint decisions: After you both express your views, try to find a compromise and come up with ways to satisfy both of your desires together. It is important to find common solutions that will satisfy both.

Summary and Analysis: Analyze the situation shortly after the conversation. Has the relationship improved? Were your wishes taken into account? Think about what other actions can help strengthen your connection.

Professional help: If necessary, do not be afraid to contact a psychologist. A specialist will help you resolve conflict situations, improve communication and find ways to improve your relationship.

A healthy relationship requires constant development and effort on both sides. Remember that openness, mutual understanding and willingness to compromise will help you overcome difficulties and improve the quality of your communication.

