Sometimes it happens that you limit your diet and exercise, but the weight doesn't move. Fitness trainer Maryna Borzhemska talked about the most common mistakes that prevent you from achieving the desired result while losing weight.

Why weight does not change while losing weight:

Severe dietary restrictions.

Malnutrition can be harmful to health. Moreover, with this kind of restriction, there is a chance of a breakdown, and then there is a desire to eat even more. The body can also store extra calories in the form of fat when it is under stress. That's why Maryna Borzhemska advises balancing your diet, eating regularly and to the fullest extent possible.

Various diets.

"Even if you see a positive result in losing weight by taking your will into your fist and following a strict diet, there is a high probability that you will regain the weight you lost after it is over. After all, your diet will most likely go back to the way it was before. A healthy lifestyle should be your constant habit!" she said.

Don't eat after 18:00 when you go to bed very late.

It's what you eat that matters, not what time you eat. All meals should be healthy and balanced, and the last one should be 2-3 hours before bedtime.

Lack of sleep and constant stress.

This not only affects your health, but is also an obstacle to losing weight. In order to fall asleep faster, you need to ventilate the room more often, limit the use of gadgets half an hour before rest, and be physically active during the day.

Lack of sports.

Despite the fact that the result of losing weight mostly depends on nutrition, regular physical activity should be present in your life. After all, sports accelerate the metabolism in the body, and therefore the process of losing weight becomes faster. In particular, even active walks can help you burn calories.

