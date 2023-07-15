Where do cockroaches come from in a clean house and how to deal with them

Cockroaches can suddenly appear in your home and "take over" it with their family. Sometimes these unwanted guests appear even in a clean apartment. Before choosing a way to deal with these insects, it is important to find out what cockroaches like the most. Their favourite foods are usually found in every kitchen.

The main factors that provoke the appearance of cockroaches are their passion for food. They are particularly fond of flour products such as bread, biscuits, rolls and others.

Cockroaches also have a particular weakness for sweets. They are fond of sugar, so they often appear in places where there are always a lot of cakes, sweets and pies.

Cockroaches' favourite foods also include cereals and meat, as well as fruit, as they enjoy almost all types of fruit, regardless of their freshness.

The appearance of cockroaches is easily explained. The answer can be found in the kitchen, as their appearance in the house is often caused by open access to all these types of foods.

Cockroaches can appear even in a clean apartment if there is no food. Although these insects are associated with untidiness and unsanitary conditions, it is worth remembering that cleanliness still does not guarantee that neighbours' insects will not be attracted to the smell of freshly prepared meals or cakes that you forgot to put in the fridge.

In addition, cockroaches can enter through the ventilation shafts of your house. Sometimes they accidentally enter the apartment. If the insects find food for themselves, your home becomes their new home. If you don't notice the new "neighbour" in time, they can multiply, complicating the situation.

To avoid the appearance of cockroaches, it is important to take action. These insects adapt to the harshest conditions and can be difficult to remove from the house, and there is no guarantee that they will not return.

First of all, you need to determine exactly where they come from in your home. Perhaps you noticed them in the entrance or heard about it from your neighbours. Often, these insects live in basements or food service areas in your building, as these are ideal environments for them.

Talk to your neighbours and agree on a joint cockroach control programme. There are many insecticide products that can help you. You can treat the premises yourself with aerosol products or invite employees of the sanitary and epidemiological station to do it professionally and quickly.

