Colonel Ihor Obolenskyi, commander of the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard "Charter," said that the Ukrainian military needs demobilization. However, he sees no possibility to carry it out 100%.

He said this in an interview with Ukrayinska Pravda. He noted that this requires someone to replace the soldiers who are being demobilized.

"Of course, demobilization is necessary, rest is necessary. But we live in reality. For someone to go on vacation, someone needs to replace them," said Ihor Obolensky.

According to him, his unit is trying to do everything from within. Obolensky emphasized that a soldier should know that he has time to prepare and take a vacation.

"He comes to the war, he can fight for 3-6 months, and then he will be replaced. He will have a month of vacation, then training, and in two or three months he will be back at war," the officer explained.

The commander noted that the military are fighting for the state and the nation. He believes that Ukrainians have already won their first victory. In particular, it happened at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when Ukraine as a state "has already taken place." The second victory will come when everyone realizes that we are one nation. That is when Ukrainians will not be afraid of any enemy.

Ihor Obolensky emphasized that there will be no demobilization in the next six months to a year.

