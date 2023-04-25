Nuts and chili: 6 foods to help you lose weight

Being overweight not only gives us a lot of complexity but also negatively affects our health. There are foods that help you lose weight, of course, in tandem with a healthy lifestyle and sports.

Matcha tea

This type of tea contains a lot of catechins, which are great for fighting excess weight. It speeds up metabolism, which helps the body burn fat 4 times faster. Matcha also normalizes cholesterol levels.

Chili

Chili contains capsaicin, which accelerates fat burning.

Egg yolks

Egg yolks are high in protein and choline, which help burn fat.

Peanuts

Peanuts contain genistein, which helps our body store less fat.

Pu-erh

This tea prevents the accumulation of visceral fat.

Blueberries.

Blueberries are rich in antioxidants that help reduce the accumulation of fat in the body.

Herring

This fish contains protein and omega-3, which are involved in building muscle and burning fat.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon contains cinnamic aldehyde, which accelerates fat burning.

Grapefruit

This fruit speeds up metabolism and helps break down fat.

Cabbage

Contains tartaric acid, vitamins C, P, U, B6, A, potassium, sulfur, calcium, and phosphorus.

Fatty fish

Contains important trace elements, vitamins, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Buckwheat

Reduces the risk of heart and vascular diseases and lowers cholesterol.

Oatmeal

Contains B1, B2, E, zinc, phosphorus, potassium, iron, magnesium, sodium, iodine, manganese, and selenium.

Yogurt without sugar

Improves the functioning of the intestines and stomach.

Avocado

Contains vitamins (K, C, and E), minerals, and healthy fats.

Apples

Perfect for consumption during fasting days.

