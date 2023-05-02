Experienced gardeners explained why cucumber leaves turn yellow and dry and told us how to deal with it

From time to time, even experienced gardeners experience cucumbers that are already blooming and bearing fruit begin to "age" - their leaves turn yellow and dry. There are many reasons for this phenomenon, but it can be prevented.

Usually, yellowed leaves and their dryness can mean that you are not caring for the crop properly, or that the cucumbers are being attacked by pests and diseases.

Cucumbers like abundant watering in the hot season, but they don't like cold water. So try to set up a large container in the garden, expose it to the sun, and fill it with water to keep it warm. In the evening, when it starts to get dark, water your cucumbers, being careful not to splash the leaves. By the way, it's not just the leaves that don't like cold water - it's harmful to the plant's root system.

If the leaves of cucumbers turn yellow at the edges, the plant lacks minerals, in particular, potassium. If you see signs of this problem, feed the plants with a complex fertilizer and a growth stimulator.

If yellow spots and spots appear on the green leaves of cucumbers, this is a sign of a fungal disease (downy mildew). You can treat the plant with Bordeaux liquid or a professional antifungal agent.

If cucumbers are attacked by pests (spider mites and whiteflies are very fond of them), the leaves begin to turn pale, turn yellow, dry up, and crumble, try treating the plant with soapy water or special preparations for long-term protection.

Folk methods of dealing with the yellowing and dryness of cucumber leaves

Milk and soap - dissolve a liter of milk, 20 grams of laundry soap, and 30 drops of iodine in 10 liters of water. This solution can be used to treat cucumbers from the moment the second pair of true leaves appears every ten days.

Onion infusion - onion peel (700 grams) should be poured into a bucket of water and boiled. The solution should be left for a day. Strain it and use it for spraying the leaves and watering, but dilute it with water: a liter of solution and 4 liters of water.

Potassium permanganate - spray the leaves with a weak, slightly pink solution and add it to the soil.

