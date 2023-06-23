Tomatoes are quite capricious plants. Improper care in the garden can lead to the plant getting sick and not producing fruit. Gardeners also face the problem of rotting.

UAportal has collected tips on how and with what to fertilize and process tomatoes so that they grow and bear fruit well.

One of the main factors contributing to tomato rot is excessive moisture. Try to avoid watering the leaves and stems, concentrating your efforts on the root zone. Water the plants regularly, but do not overdo it.

Provide sufficient space between plants to ensure good air circulation. This will help avoid the formation of puffs and reduce the risk of fungal diseases.

Secure tomatoes to support structures such as sticks or nets in advance. This will allow them to grow tall and avoid contact with the soil, where harmful microorganisms may be present.

Carefully remove damaged leaves and fruits that are already rotting. This will help prevent the infection from spreading to healthy fruit. Also, do not forget to regularly clean small fruits that can become foci of infection.

Here are the diseases that damage tomato fruits and cause them to rot:

Late blight - small dark brown spots become clearly visible in the lower part of the fruit. Infection usually occurs through the soil.

Alternaria - dark brown spots appear in the area of the stem. This disease injures not only the fruits but also the leaves of tomatoes.

Bacterial necrosis - tomatoes rot at the root completely. The first sign of bacterial necrosis of unripe fruit is the formation of a white mesh on the surface.

Necrotic stripe (streak) - red-brown stripes appear on the stems. Fruits on such plants are covered with dark spots.

Black spotting - first the leaves are affected, and then the fruits. At first, noticeable dark green spots appear, which pass to the tomatoes.

Vertex rot - the disease first affects only the fruit, then the stems and leaves. The fruits are covered with black spots.

Black rot - affects the fruit mainly in the places of attachment of the stem. On red fruits, the spots turn black.

If the green tomatoes that form on the bushes begin to rot, it is necessary to urgently eliminate the infected leaves and fruits. Then the plant is treated with Bordeaux mix. You can also treat plants with special products sold in specialized stores.

