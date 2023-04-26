Danger from worms: why you should wash strawberries with soda and vinegar

Berries can be a source of parasitic infections, helminthiasis, and hepatitis A if they have grown in fields contaminated with feces or if they have been picked by people with hepatitis A. Therefore, it is important to wash your hands and berries thoroughly before eating. UaPortal has learned how to wash strawberries properly to preserve their flavor and aroma and make them safe. Do not remove the stem before washing the berries: this will protect them from getting inside the detergents.

Baking soda.

Take a teaspoon of baking soda and dissolve it in a liter of water, pour the solution into a deep container or basin. The more berries, the more water and baking soda. Dip the strawberries in the baking soda water and hold for a few minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

Vinegar.

Take half a glass of water and half a glass of vinegar. Pour into a deep container and immerse the berries in the solution. Soak for up to 5 minutes, rinse under water.

Disinfectant

Stores sell a special product for washing fruits and vegetables. Use it according to the instructions. It is the best way to kill all bacteria and germs on the berry and is not harmful to health.

