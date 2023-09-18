Hazardous to health: why it is undesirable to drink soda with heartburn

For many decades, people have commonly used baking soda to combat heartburn. This method was certainly effective, but not always healthy. Intolerance to sodium bicarbonate in case of stomach problems can hurt the body.

The use of large amounts of soda can lead to kidney disorders and create certain acid-base imbalances, so doctors do not recommend replacing soda with heartburn medications.

Symptoms associated with heartburn should be taken seriously, and it is best to consult a doctor quickly, as this unpleasant symptom may indicate a potential threat of stomach cancer.

