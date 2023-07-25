Nettle fritters are a tasty and healthy dish that is ideal for the summer menu.

Nettles are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, so eating them is good for your health.

To make nettle fritters, you will need the following ingredients:

A bunch of nettles

2 eggs

A glass of milk

1/2 cup of flour

A teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of sugar

A tablespoon of oil for frying

Preparation:

Wash the nettles and chop them finely. In a bowl, mix the eggs, milk, flour, baking soda, salt and sugar. Add the nettles and mix until smooth. Put portions of the dough in a preheated frying pan with vegetable oil and fry on both sides until golden brown.

Serve nettle fritters with sour cream, honey or jam. Enjoy!

