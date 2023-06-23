About 10 thousand blue sharks were killed in Brazil by finning hunters

Brazilian authorities have seized the largest shark fin shipment in the history of the world, weighing 28.7 tons, from smugglers. In order to cut off so many fins, the "hunters" had to kill about 10,000 sharks.

According to the Ibama environmental agency, the shipment was destined for Asian countries where shark fins are highly valued. They are used to make soups in traditional Chinese cuisine. The cost of one kilogram of fins can reach $1,000.

"In order to extract almost 29 tons of fins, poachers had to catch about 10 thousand blue sharks (Prionace glauca) and mako sharks (Isurus oxyrinchus). It is noteworthy that their targeted harvesting is prohibited by Brazilian law," the report says.

The value of the seized goods may exceed one million dollars.

Earlier, the Brazilian authorities included the mako shark in the list of endangered species. However, poachers continue to kill sharks for their fins. Poachers usually cut off the fins of live sharks and throw the fish back into the sea, where they die.

Scientists estimate that approximately 73 million sharks are killed for their fins every year worldwide. In particular, the United States has a law that prohibits the purchase and sale of shark fins in the country.

