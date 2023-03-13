Occupants will try to open another front: psychic warns Ukraine of danger

In the spring of 2023, the occupiers will try to open another front - they want to advance from the Western Ukraine to Zaporizhzhia. A number of cities will also be shelled, and the shelling will not stop.

This was stated to UNIAN by psychic Maria Tykha. According to her, Bakhmut will remain the hottest spot on the frontline, where fierce fighting will continue. The invaders may use chemical weapons there.

"The city can really be destroyed, there is a lot of destruction. There is almost nothing left of it. And I have a very big question about the civilian population. The occupiers may organise torture there," she said.

The psychic added that missile strikes threaten Kharkiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, Poltava, Kherson and Khmelnytsky regions. The occupiers will also hit Ternopil, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv. Subversive reconnaissance groups may become more active in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

As UAportal previously reported, clairvoyant and psychic Valeriy Shatilovich said that Ukraine would gain many victories in 2023, but there would be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the issue will take years to resolve.

In turn, astrologer Dmitriy Uranus said that there will be a threat of invasion from Belarus in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only make a distraction. The heaviest fighting in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces will kill almost all Russian mobilised soldiers.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, only if the occupiers are completely defeated can further Kremlin aggression be avoided. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on Russia's surrender will take place in 2023.

He stressed that after retreating from Kherson, Russian troops would not dare to attack the city again, as they no longer have anything to conduct offensive operations in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of bridges literally cut off their way back.