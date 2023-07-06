A Russian missile attack in Lviv damaged a critical infrastructure facility and resulted in deaths and injuries as a result of a missile hitting a multi-story building. The attack destroyed the 3rd and 4th floors in two entrances of the building.

The media reported this according to the head of the Lviv Regional Military-Civilian Administration Maksym Kozytskyi and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Subsequently, Andriy Sadovyi updated the information, reporting four wounded, and added that the number of victims was increasing. He also noted that one person was in serious condition.

Maksym Kozytskyi later reported that the missile that hit belonged to the Russian army and hit a multi-story building in Lviv. The explosion caused a fire, which rescuers managed to extinguish.

"Firefighters, medics and specialists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. People are being provided with all the necessary assistance. Rescuers are clearing the rubble," added Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

Russians hit a high-rise building in Lviv with a Kalibr missile. In total, Russia used 6 missile launchers against Ukraine at night, firing 36 missiles. Three of them were surface and three were underwater. At the same time, Humeniuk emphasized that Kalibr missiles fired from the sea can cover long distances, so they pose a danger to the whole of Ukraine.

Later, the lockdown was announced for Chernihiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions, and later in Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Earlier we reported that on July 5, explosions occurred in Russian-occupied Yasynuvata, Donetsk region. They occurred near the railway station. According to eyewitnesses, the attack targeted the warehouses of the Russian interventionists.

