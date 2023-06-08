Occupants started shelling flooded Kherson when they found out that Zelenskyy had arrived there (video)

On Thursday, June 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Kherson region and held a meeting on the aftermath of the Russian explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam.

According to the press service of the head of state, the president heard reports from special agencies involved in the response to the ecocide and the evacuation of Kherson residents from the flooded areas.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported to Zelenskyy on the "organisation of life support in the flooded areas".

It is noted that Zelenskyy ordered to calculate the damage caused by the Russians and to allocate funds to compensate the residents of the region affected by the disaster.

"In addition, the head of state instructed to develop a programme of compensation for losses or relocation of enterprises within the Kherson region," the presidential administration said.

Zelenskyy also visited the evacuation point for residents affected by the flooding, which was set up at one of Kherson's medical facilities. The state reported that citizens were provided with food.

Addressing the residents of Kherson who are in this point, the President said: "You are going through this difficult test. We will help you, and we will rebuild everything that needs to be restored."

"I want to thank you all for the important work you are doing even under fire. You are heroic people," the President added.

Meanwhile, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said that Russians had shelled Kherson again. "The evacuation of people continues, and at the same time Russians are shelling Kherson. Ordinary terrorists," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that the Russian army was shelling the coastal areas and the city centre.

As a reminder, there are the first deaths from the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.

