Occupants attacked Kyiv with a UAV: drone fragments fell on a building in the Solomianskyi District

On May 4, at around 20:00, Russians launched attack drones into Ukraine. Mobile air defence groups shot down a drone over the capital. As a result of the wreckage of the downed UAV falling in the Solomianskyi District of Kyiv, a fire broke out in a non-residential area of a 4-storey building, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The area of the fire is 50 square metres.

At 21:43, Klitschko said that rescuers had extinguished the fire on the first floor of a 4-storey shopping centre building in the Solomianskyi District. As a result of the blast wave from the aircraft wreckage, decorative exterior elements of the building and glass over an area of up to 150 square metres were destroyed. The supporting structures were not damaged. No casualties were reported.

He also reported a fire on a small area of the territory in the Pechersk district. It was caused by the fall of a UAV wreckage. The buildings were not damaged. There were no casualties.

Later, videos of the UAV being shot down over Kyiv began to appear online. A Bayraktar TB2 UAV lost control in the Kyiv region during a scheduled flight, the Ukrainian Air Force Command said.

"Since the uncontrolled presence of the UAV in the sky of the capital could lead to undesirable consequences, it was decided to use mobile fire groups," the statement said.

Radio Liberty reports that the wreckage of the downed UAV over Kyiv fell near the railway station.

"According to our correspondent, the remains fell on the building of a shopping and office centre on Lypkivsky Street. The medics who arrived at the scene say that there were no calls to them," the statement said.

