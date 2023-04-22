occupier Markov epically disgraced himself by passing off Poroshenko's son's oath as Peskov's son (photo)

Recently, Russian propagandists spread information that the son of Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fought in Ukraine. First, the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that Peskov's son Nikolai "served as a simple artilleryman" in his company of militants.

Prigozhin stated: "Of all my acquaintances, for the first time I will say this, one person - Dmitry Peskov, who once became famous as a complete liberal, sent his son, who lived part of his life in America, if I'm not mistaken, or in England, came and said: "Take him as a simple artilleryman." He worked absolutely fine, as a simple artilleryman knee-deep in mud, in sh*t on the Uragan.

Read also: The network exploded with memes because of Putin's arrest warrant, and Simonyan threatens a nuclear strike

Video of the day

In the Telegram channel "Markov's Logic," Russian propagandist and Putin's confidant Sergei Markov commented on the information from Prigozhin as follows: "I didn't expect it, but it turns out that most people in Russia don't believe that Dmitry Peskov's son Nikolai served as a volunteer in the SVE zone in the Wagner PMC. They say that he just asked Prigozhin to say that to improve his image. Does the president's press secretary really have such an image that he needs to be corrected like this? Did they manage to fix it? But on the other hand, users from Ukraine believe Dmitry Peskov, as you can see from their comments. They call for punishment."

Markov then posted a photo and claimed that it showed Peskov's son taking the oath of office.

He captioned this photo as follows: "This is a photo of Nikolai Peskov, the son of Dmitry Peskov, taking the oath. And there were witnesses who served in Wagner with Nikolai Peskov. So Dmitry Peskov was telling the truth. His son was fighting fascism at the front in the ranks of the Wagner. Now this will become popular with the Russian elite."

Read also: Putin's double may have performed at the Luzhniki concert. Two speeches of the Russian president were compared online

Everything would have been fine, but the photo Markov posted showed the son of the fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, taking the oath of office. Poroshenko himself is in the background.

Markov subsequently deleted his post with the photo and explained it as follows: "The last post I deleted turned out to be wrong. True friends pointed it out. I will sort it out. I promise. I will report back to you."

Meanwhile, social media users burst out with jokes in response to Markov's post. Even his ardent fans laughed at the propagandist. They called him an "idiot" and suspected that he had "had too much vodka" before posting this photo. They also criticized him for not checking the information he published.

Ukrainians also joined the Markov jokes:

Read how the Russian dictator puts on heels to look taller than students in photos.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!