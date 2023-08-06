Cucumbers as if from a barrel: sharing a 'grandmother's recipe'

If you are looking for a recipe for pickles for the winter, we suggest you learn how to make them according to your grandmother's recipe. To do this, you'll need to stock up on oak, cherry, currant, horseradish and dill leaves.

This method was shared by the author of the YouTube channel Toma Mintenko. She brines cucumbers in plastic buckets with tightly fitting lids.

Toma Mintenko advises that for pickling cucumbers, it is better to use vegetables grown in the open field. The cucumbers should not be too large. For a crispier taste, she soaks them in cold water for several hours before pickling.

She puts oak, cherry, currant leaves, horseradish leaves or roots, and dill inflorescences in the bottom of the buckets. Then she adds bay leaves, black peppercorns and cloves.

Next, put the cucumbers on top and cover them with horseradish, cherry, currant and oak leaves. Only then do you pour the marinade over the cucumbers - you need 3 tablespoons of rock salt for a three-litre container. Dissolve the salt in cold water and pour it over the cucumbers to the very top.

"Close the lid tightly and immediately send them to the basement for slow fermentation," added Toma Mintenko.

