The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodny Yar" has been fighting the enemy in the hellish Bakhmut sector for many months. In particular, on the outskirts of Chasovyi Yar and near the surrounding settlements, where the fighting continues day and night.

Daily video

A vivid photo report of the 93rd Brigade demonstrates the extremely difficult conditions in which our defenders fight and rest after battles.

Ukrainian "Zhyrik" hates the occupiers

A resident of Kholodnoyariv with the call sign "Zhyrik" is on duty for medical evacuation in one of the basements:

"Ukrainians live here. The occupiers have no business here. I was born there... - the warrior cannot even pronounce the name of the aggressor country where he was born. - However, I grew up in Ukraine, I have a family, a wife, and children here... I have been living here since 1984, I consider myself a Ukrainian... And I hate them!"