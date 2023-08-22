Cleaning white sneakers and removing stains: top-3 uses of micellar water in everyday life

Almost every woman who uses cosmetics has micellar water in her arsenal. This miracle product helps not only to remove makeup easily, but also to avoid the discomfort that often accompanies washing with ordinary soap. However, this liquid can also be very useful in other cases.

Telegraf writes about it.

Removing perfume

It is usually difficult to remove fragrances from the skin using plain water. When you overdo it with the amount of perfume, just moisten a cotton pad with micellar water and wipe the areas where you applied the fragrance. The odor will disappear.

Fighting stains on clothes

Most cosmetic products contain oils that are difficult to remove from the fabric with ordinary laundry detergent. To get rid of a cosmetic stain on your clothes, just blot the stain with a cotton pad moistened with micellar water. A fresh stain will not leave a trace. In the case of an old stain, you just need to drip micellar water on the stain and rub it a little. After that, the item should be washed as usual.

Video of the day

Read also: Vodka, milk and glycerin: strange but effective ways to remove stains from clothes

Cleaning white shoes

Owners of white shoes know how difficult it is to keep them clean. Micellar water will help with this as well. First, remove dust with a brush, and then treat dirt by moistening a cotton pad with micellar water. Leave the shoes in the air until they are completely dry. If necessary, this procedure can be repeated.

This method is only suitable for leather shoes. Suede shoes should not be treated with micellar water.

As a reminder, we have already written how to remove grease stains from clothes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!