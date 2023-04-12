Is it necessary to swim at sunrise on Maundy Thursday?

In the last week of Great Lent, Christians begin preparations for the celebration of Easter. In 2023, Orthodox believers will celebrate one of the biggest holidays on April 16.

However, Maundy Thursday is a special day before Easter. This day, associated with the purification of the soul and body, has its own traditions and rules.

On this day, believers must follow the rules on how to properly bathe. In particular, it should be done before sunrise.

This is how the soul and body, according to beliefs, can be cleansed of sin. On April 13, 2023, the sun will rise in Kyiv at 05:07, so you have to swim before five in the morning.

Also on this day, you need to wash with water from a silver spoon or other object made of silver. In this way, a person will provide himself with health and beauty for the whole year.

You need to read a prayer while bathing. In prayer, you need to turn to the Mother of God and Jesus Christ.

