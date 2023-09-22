A new virus called vB_HmeY_H4907 has been found at a depth of 8,900 meters in the famous Mariana Trench, which is the lowest point in the Pacific Ocean.

According to Sky News, an international team of scientists has discovered a previously unknown virus in the Mariana Trench that can infect bacteria. This case is described in Microbiology Spectrum.

The new virus, identified as vB_HmeY_H4907, was found at a depth of 8,900 meters. Scientists have found that the newly discovered virus infects Halomonas bacteria, which are often found in the sediments of deep seas and underwater geysers.

It penetrates and multiplies inside its host, but usually does not destroy the bacterial cell. As the cell divides, the viral genetic material is also copied and passed on.

Now, vB_HmeY_H4907 is the deepest known bacteriophage living in the world's oceans, said Min Wang, a marine virologist at the Ocean University of China.

Researchers believe that it is likely to be widespread in the ocean. It has a structure similar to that of halomonas bacteria, which are often found in sediments and geyser-like vents on the seafloor.

Dr. Wang said that its distinction could contribute to further research into the survival strategies of viruses in the harshest and most hostile environments on Earth.

