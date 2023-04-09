The new week will start with a magnetic storm: how to protect your health

The beginning of next week will be shaken by a magnetic storm of medium strength. However, weather-dependent people, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases should be especially careful these days.

In addition to health effects, solar flares cause malfunctions in radio communication devices, and electronics and even cause auroras. Space weather data as of April 2023 published by Meteoagent.

Already on April 10-11, the Earth will be shaken by a rather strong magnetic storm, which will affect people's health. The intensity of the storm will be 4 points.

On such days, you should be extremely careful, take care of your health, eat well, drink more water, walk more in the fresh air, and get enough rest without overexerting yourself.

The next day, the magnetic storm will be at 3 points and will decline as early as April 16. It is on Easter, April 16, that disturbance in the Earth's geomagnetic field will become more powerful - 4 points. Disturbances will last until April 17.

The most powerful magnetic storm is expected on April 20-21, so it is worth knowing the rules that will help you survive this difficult period.

How to protect yourself during magnetic storms

As you know, magnetic storms are disturbances in the geomagnetic field of our planet. They are caused by streams of charged particles emitted by the Sun.

Some people feel worse during this period. In particular, dizziness, headache, nausea, increased pressure, pain in muscles and joints, insomnia/drowsiness, and weakness appear. Also, chronic diseases are often exacerbated.

What to do so that the period of magnetic storms does not affect health:

Drink more water and herbal teas. At the same time, give up coffee, alcoholic beverages, hookah, and cigarettes at this time.

Eat less spicy, fatty, and fried food. At the same time, eat seasonal vegetables, fruits, and herbs.

Walk more in the fresh air, and gradually increase physical activity.

Regularly ventilate the rooms at home.

Be less nervous and avoid scandals and conflicts.

Get enough sleep and stick to a lifting regimen. Before going to bed, take a contrast shower.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

