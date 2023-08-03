On the night of August 2 to 3, the capital of Ukraine witnessed another attack involving Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles. This was the eighth attack on the capital in a row.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko. During a night attack by kamikaze drones, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed all targets in the airspace near Kyiv, including about 15 Shahed drones.

"Groups of drones launched a simultaneous attack on Kyiv from several directions. However, thanks to the effectiveness of air defense forces and means, all air targets, including more than 10 UAVs, were timely detected and destroyed. According to the latest information, the wreckage of the drones was found in Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv. There are reports of damage to non-residential buildings and road surfaces, but no serious destruction or fires have occurred," Popko said.

On the night of August 3, 2023, the enemy attacked from the north (Bryansk region) with Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs. A total of 15 Shaheds were launched.

No information on possible casualties is available at this time and requires further clarification. The situation remains under control, and the Ukrainian military continues to ensure the security of the capital amid the escalating conflict.

As a reminder, on the morning of August 1, Russian militants attacked Kherson. As a result, a young doctor who had just started his duties a few days ago was killed.

