They will never go out of fashion and will always be in trend: top 5 'eternal' spring things

There are things that will be relevant at any time. They are easily combined with other clothes and will help to create a stylish image.

You can safely buy these things because they will serve for more than one season. UAportal tells which spring clothes will never go out of fashion.

Classic jeans

Loose jeans with a medium or high fit will never leave the fashion charts. Because the low waist, flare, and other current hit models can quickly fade into the background. Here are classic jeans in different colors that you can add to your wardrobe without hesitation.

Suit for two

A trouser suit will solve the most difficult task - "What to wear today?". Because with these two things, you can create a lot of stylish looks. The suit will help hide extra pounds and sits perfectly on the figure.

Tight turtleneck

Among the eternal things, an important place is occupied by a tight and semi-fitting turtleneck. Such clothes will be comfortable and combined with many other things. A high-quality turtleneck does not cause discomfort, it is comfortable and elegant.

Shirt dress

A shirt dress will suit almost every woman. Stylists emphasize that such a model will help to visually reduce body volume. The silhouette will be elongated thanks to the vertical buttons, and the belt advantageously emphasizes the waist.

Pencil skirt

A pencil skirt will help you create a seductive and comfortable look. Stylists advise not to stop only at black color. In addition, pay attention to looser models below the knee.

