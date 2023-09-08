No streaks or stains: how to rub the bathroom tiles to make them shine

The bathroom is always highly humid and steam settles on the tiles in the form of condensation after each use of hot water. This process leads to the formation of limescale on the tiles, which leads to a loss of shine and an attractive appearance.

Read also: How to descale a kettle with soda or baking soda without damaging the dishes

To get rid of this unpleasant deposit, you often have to spend time and effort thoroughly cleaning the walls and floor of the bathtub. This usually requires the use of household chemicals and detergents. However, even in cases of severe bathtub soiling, you can easily cope with this task using available and inexpensive ingredients and a simple recipe.

Video of the day

How to clean tiles to make them shine

To effectively clean tiles from marks and white deposits, all you need is vinegar and dishwashing detergent.

So here's how to make this cheap and effective cleaner:

Heat a small amount of vinegar before you start preparing the mixture. Add detergent in the proportion of 2 parts vinegar to 1 part dishwashing detergent. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle for easy application.

Now that you have the product ready, here's how to use it to clean your tiles:

Spread the homemade cleaner evenly over the tiles and leave it on for 10 minutes. Then wipe the tiles thoroughly with a sponge, paying particular attention to stained areas. Rinse off any residue with water and wipe the tiles dry with a clean cloth or towel.

To recap, we have already written about how to clean the bathroom from yellowing, plaque and rust.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!