Tender and fluffy: a recipe for cheesecakes without flour

Flour is added to syrniki to make them hold their shape and not fall apart. But at the same time, flour makes them less loose and tender. That's why UaPortal suggests making syrniki with oatmeal - they will be much more tender and airy.

Ingredients:

- 5 tablespoons of oatmeal;

- 200 grams of cottage cheese;

- 1 egg;

- 1 tablespoon of sugar;

- vanilla sugar, cinnamon;

- oil for frying.

1. Grind 80% of the cereal in a blender. The remaining 20% will be used for breading.

2. Grind the cottage cheese, and mix it with oat flour, egg, sugar, and cinnamon.

3. Leave the mixture for 15 minutes.

4. Form syrniki, roll in the rest of the cereal, and fry over medium heat in a preheated and oiled frying pan.

5. Serve the finished syrniki with sour cream, jam, or condensed milk.

