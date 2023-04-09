Incredible geometry in the garden: how to grow tulips in egg trays

If you are an avid gardener and a perfectionist, we have good news for you. Your beds with tulips or daffodils can be clearly divided into equal squares without much effort. You just need to collect egg trays.

In a simple way, you will get exemplary flower beds. Planting and growing tulips (or any flower grown from bulbs) in egg trays is an easy task.

In the trays, you need to make holes at the bottom. Then cover it with a special mixture of soil and poke the bulbs of future flowers into it. Before planting, soak the bulbs in a solution of potassium permanganate or fungicide.

Prepared egg trays filled with tulip bulbs should be buried in loose soil to a depth such that a three-centimeter layer of soil remains on top.

In order not to accidentally lose the trays in the ground, immediately after planting, make appropriate marks - poke wooden pegs into the corners of the trays.

