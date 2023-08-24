An unusual solution: a recipe for khinkali with berries

Khinkali with berries in jelly according to the recipe from Shuba is an interesting and unusual dessert in the Georgian style.

Ingredients:

For the jelly.

Water - 1.7 liters

Berries - 500 g

Sugar - 120 g

Starch - 100 g

For the dough

Flour - 500 g

Water - 250 ml

Salt - 1/4 tsp

Oil - 10 ml

For the filling

Berries - 500 g

Sugar - 100 g

Method of preparation:

1. Put water in a saucepan to heat.

2. Rinse the berries, put them in boiling water, add sugar and cook for 5 minutes.

3. Dissolve the starch in the water and pour it into the pot with the berries. Stir and cook for 5 minutes. Cool.

4. Sift the flour and salt into a bowl, pour in the water gradually and knead the dough. Cover it with cling film and leave it for 15-20 minutes.

5. Filling: wash the berries, remove the stems and seeds, and dry them. Sprinkle the berries with sugar and mix.

6. Make a sausage out of the dough, divide it into pieces and make balls out of them, from which form cakes 2 mm thick. Put the berries in the middle of each one, gather the edges of the dough to the center and pinch.

7. Cook the khinkali in boiling water for 5 minutes. Put them on plates, pour over the jelly and serve.

