Why you shouldn't pour boiling water over instant coffee and how to brew a delicious drink

Instant coffee may not meet the expectations of true coffee lovers in terms of taste, but it has its fans. However, not all of these fans know how to properly prepare this drink to maximize the pleasure of taste and aroma. Let's take a look at common mistakes that many instant coffee drinkers make.

Read also: 5 bad habits of coffee lovers that can shorten their lives

It may come as a surprise to many people, but instant coffee should not be poured with boiling water, writes Today.ua. Boiling water can worsen the taste of instant coffee by making it sour. Here is the main point: the water should be hot, but not boiling.

It is usually recommended to use water with a temperature of approximately 87-93 degrees Celsius. The method of making instant coffee is quite simple: you need to take the coffee, add as many spoons as you want to the cup, add some cold water, stir and pour hot water.

Coffee experts also recommend removing the resulting foam before drinking the drink, as it can often have a bitter taste and spoil the aftertaste.

Another useful life hack is to preheat the cup or glass in which the drink is served while the coffee water is heating to maintain the optimal temperature of the drink.

Of course, the taste of instant coffee will depend on the brand. However, the above tips remain relevant for different types of instant coffee. Don't be afraid to experiment with your favorite drinks, but don't forget that too much coffee can be harmful to your health.

We have already written about what foods should not be added to coffee.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!