In Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, a shooting took place at the Crocus City Hall concert hall before the start of the Picnic band's performance.

After explosions were heard in the building, the concert hall caught fire, and the people inside were trapped in the burning building.

Russian media report that about 150 people were injured and more than 40 were killed in the shooting.

The roof of the Crocus City Hall has begun to collapse.

According to Russian public media, the group that started the shooting included at least 5 armed men. However, eyewitnesses who were in the building and managed to get out said that there were about 20 shooters.

What is known at the moment:

The roof of the building is almost completely engulfed in flames, people are asking for help;

According to eyewitnesses, there were at least five terrorists, all with beards. Those who came out of the building reported at least 20 "terrorists". They acted like prepared and trained militants;

As they entered the building, they killed the guards and people standing at the door, and then blocked the main entrance;

The terrorists were armed with AKM assault rifles, some carrying a load of ammunition;

At least two of the attackers were carrying backpacks, possibly with an incendiary mixture;

More than 50 ambulances, helicopters, the Russian National Guard, and the SOBR were sent to the scene.

The area of the fire in Crocus Hall is 3,000 square meters. Firefighters were not immediately allowed to extinguish the fire.

At the time of the shooting, 6,200 people could have been in Crocus, as almost all tickets to the Picnic concert were sold out. In general, the maximum capacity of the Crocus Hall is over 9,500 people.

Rosaviatsia announced that security measures at Moscow airports have been tightened. The authorities of the Russian capital fear new terrorist attacks.

Russian federal TV channels did not interrupt their broadcasts because of the terrorist attack.

All traffic police officers were ordered to organize fire support during the inspection of cars.

The riot police and the special police forces were alerted. Police officers are inspecting the cars. All employees were also instructed to arm themselves.

All employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Moscow Region switch to a two-shift work schedule.

Security officials claim that the four shooters managed to escape from the scene.

Security forces began storming the Crocus City Hall, where several shooters barricaded themselves.

The roof of the Crocus City is being extinguished from helicopters, it is almost completely engulfed in flames. There are reports of the roof collapsing.

Four of the victims are in serious condition, according to Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov.

One of the suspects in the Crocus City Hall attack has been detained.

Firefighters and rescuers have entered the Crocus City Hall building. There may be many people under the rubble. Firefighters are looking for survivors. The upper floors are still on fire.

A minibus "with old-style Ukrainian license plates" is being checked in the parking lot near the Crocus City Hall.

Security forces are detaining and beating civilians with rifle butts near Crocus City Hall.

The fire has not yet been localized; according to the latest data, its area is 13 thousand square meters.

Updated: The death toll from the terrorist attack has risen to 93, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, BBC reports.