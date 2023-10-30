Don't throw away bitter walnuts because they can still be salvaged

Walnuts contain many vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. They are a good source of protein, fiber, B vitamins, vitamin E, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, iron and other minerals.

Sometimes nuts can turn out to be bitter, but you should not throw them away or return them to the store. They can be made appetizing and edible.

As Pixel writes, you can improve the flavor of nuts if the unpleasant taste appeared not because of improper storage conditions or spoilage of nuts.

To remove bitterness from walnuts, resort to effective ways.

1. Wash the nuts. Put the walnut kernels in a bowl and pour room temperature water over them. Rinse them and then change the water. The procedure should be repeated several times. This way you will remove the film from the nuts, which leads to bitterness.

2. Fill with water. If you don't have time to rinse the nuts, you can simply pour water over them and leave them for half an hour. In this case, use hot liquid.

3. Roast the nuts. Sometimes you can get rid of the bitterness by roasting them in a frying pan. This method will not only help to remove the film, but you will also get a very interesting taste of nuts. As a result of roasting, the product will no longer be so useful.

What are the usefulness of walnuts

Walnuts have a number of health benefits including:

Improved heart health. Walnuts contain polyunsaturated fatty acids, which help lower blood cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Immunity boosting. Walnuts contain vitamins A, E, and C, as well as minerals such as zinc and iron, which are essential for a healthy immune system.

Immunity boosting. Walnuts contain vitamins A, E, and C, as well as minerals such as zinc and iron, which are essential for a healthy immune system. Improved brain health. Walnuts contain B vitamins, vitamin E, and antioxidants that help protect the brain from damage and improve brain function.

Reducing the risk of cancer. Studies have shown that walnuts may help reduce the risk of certain cancers such as breast cancer, prostate cancer, and colon cancer.

Improved skin health. Walnuts contain antioxidants that help protect the skin from sun damage and improve its appearance.

Walnuts can be eaten raw, roasted or added to various dishes such as salads, baked goods, porridge, etc. The recommended daily intake of walnuts is 30-40 grams.

