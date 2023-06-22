Beliefs about the unlucky number 13 have their roots in various legends and myths. One of them is related to Judas Iscariot, the 13th disciple who betrayed Jesus, according to the biblical story. Other explanations provide a connection with Norse mythology, where Loki deceived Hodr.

Some researchers put forward theories that the origin of this belief should be sought in the Pleistocene era. At that time, statuettes resembling the voluptuous Venus of Willendorf symbolized female fertility and were associated with the primordial mother goddess, Grunge writes.

It is worth noting that although superstitions about the number 13 are common in some regions, they are not universal all over the world. For example, Japan has its own numerological fears. For example, the number 4, pronounced "shi," is associated with the word "death." Therefore, the Japanese often avoid the number 4, replacing it with "yon" to avoid negative consequences.

In India, on the contrary, the number 13 is considered astrologically lucky and is associated with creativity, peace, and prosperity. And in Italy, unlike the number 13, the number 17 has a negative meaning. And although the exact reasons for this Italian superstition about the number 17 remain unknown, it may be related to the Roman number XVII, which forms the word VIXI, meaning "I lived" in Latin, but is colloquially interpreted as "I died."

Modern Italians continue to adhere to these superstitions—the 17th day of the month is considered "un giorno nero" or a black day. Important events such as meetings or weddings are avoided on this day. Even Italian airlines may skip number 17 in the seating chart, and the bobsleigh track in Cesana designates the turn at number 17 as "senza nome" or "no name". Some hotels in Italy even skip number 17.

The debate over whether the number has magical powers and brings bad luck continues to this day. But it is worth mentioning that such beliefs have an impact on people's psychology. For example, over the past 30 years, Italy has played 11 soccer matches on the 17th day of the month, and has only won four of them. Although this is not scientific evidence, some players and fans may find it a convincing argument in their minds.

It is worth reminding that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity.

