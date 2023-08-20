Not just for removing make-up: how to use micellar water in everyday life

In today's world, micellar water is an indispensable tool in makeup. Not only has it become an integral part of the cosmetic cleansing ritual but it has also found its application in various aspects of everyday life.

This was reported by Telegraf. It was noted that micellar water can be useful not only for the skin.

Women who use cosmetics know how important it is to take care of their skin after applying makeup. Micellar water does an excellent job of this, helping to remove makeup easily and keep the skin from unpleasant discomfort. But it turns out that its beneficial properties can be used in other situations as well.

Video of the day

Read also: How to distinguish original perfumes from counterfeits

Remove perfume: If you've been wearing too much perfume, micellar water can easily remove excessive odour. Just rub the area with a cotton pad dipped in micellar water.

Remove stains on clothes: Cosmetics often contain oils that can leave stains on clothes. To remove makeup stains easily, dip them in micellar water using a cotton pad.

Clean white trainers: Micellar water can be a real lifesaver for owners of white shoes. Wipe off the dirt on the sneakers with a cotton pad with micellar water and your white shoes will look like new. It is important to remember that this method is only suitable for leather shoes. Suede shoes should not be treated with micellar water.

We also talked about life hacks that will help you fight cosmetics stains.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!