Don't make these mistakes when sauerkraut is fermenting, or you'll ruin the taste

Sauteing cabbage is an easy and delicious way to prepare this vegetable appetizer. However, in order for cabbage to turn out crispy and flavorful, it is important to follow some rules.

Often people make the same mistakes, in particular picking the wrong variety. For this and a number of other reasons, sauerkraut can turn out "not very".

Here are a few mistakes to avoid while sauerkraut:

1. Using low-quality cabbage. White cabbage of medium maturity is suitable for sauerkraut. Early varieties of cabbage will be soft, and late varieties will be tough and not crispy.

2. Incorrect cutting of cabbage. Cabbage should be cut into thin strips or squares for sauerkraut. If the cabbage is sliced too thickly, it will take a long time to be fully reasy and also it will and turn sour.

3. Not enough salt. Salt is an essential ingredient in sauerkraut. It promotes the fermentation process and helps to keep the cabbage crispy. You should use 20-30 grams of salt per 1 kg of cabbage.

4 Using iodized salt. Iodized salt can give cabbage a bitter taste. It is better to use regular coarse sea salt or regular non-iodized salt.

5. Not enough brine. The brine should completely cover the cabbage. If there is not enough brine, the cabbage may dry out and lose its flavor.

6. Improper storage of cabbage. Sauerkraut should be stored in a cool place, such as the refrigerator. At room temperature, it can over-acidify and spoil.

How do you know if the cabbage has spoiled?

Color change. If the cabbage has darkened or turned green, it indicates a spoilage.

If the cabbage has darkened or turned green, it indicates a spoilage. Unpleasant odor. Cabbage can acquire a pungent, unpleasant odor.

Mold growth. Mold may appear on the surface of the cabbage.

If you notice any of these signs, the cabbage should be discarded. Spoiled cabbage should not be eaten, as it can cause food poisoning.

