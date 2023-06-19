No need to pour it out: Is it possible to save soup that has turned sour overnight

Did you leave your soup out of the fridge overnight? You may find an unpleasant discovery in the morning - the soup may turn sour and become unfit for consumption. However, there are ways to save the day.

Let's take a look at what to do if the soup has turned sour and how you can save the sour broth. It turns out that there are a few life hacks that can help. But first, you need to understand how to recognize that the soup is spoiling.

How to recognize that the soup has gone bad

Not everyone is familiar with the appearance of spoiled soup. Usually, it can be recognized upon first inspection. The main indicators of spoiled soup are as follows:

If the broth has thickened and become sticky, it poses a health risk. This texture indicates the presence of harmful bacteria. If the soup is foaming, it is advisable to discard it. Foam might be appealing in beer but not in soup. If the broth has become cloudy and the water appears dirty, it signifies spoilage. It is no longer salvageable and can be hazardous. If the soup starts to make "noise" or "rustling" sounds, it is not suitable for consumption. This distinctive sound is difficult to mistake for anything else. When in doubt or unsure about foaming soup, prioritize your health. Soup that "rustles" when the pot is moved can be a dangerous toxin. If the soup emits an unpleasant odor and has become cloudy, it is best not to take any risks. You can replace it with a fresh batch and avoid potential harm. However, if you left the pot without refrigeration overnight and the soup has a slight sour taste, you can try to salvage it.

What to do if the soup has turned sour

First, boil the "suspicious" soup. When it is heated, all doubts will be dispelled. How can you tell if the soup has gone bad after it has been boiled? Just smell it, but be careful not to burn yourself.

If the food you have heated is already dangerous, it will have an unpleasant odor. If the sour smell does not disappear after five minutes of boiling, it is definitely better to give it up.

How to save sour broth and soup

Try adding seasonings such as pepper, curry, bay leaf, or other aromatic spices to the soup. Freshly chopped herbs can also save the day by removing the sour flavor. You can also add dry or fresh garlic to the soup.

How to save sour soup with baking soda. If you decide to take a chance and try to save the soup at any cost, try adding baking soda. You need to add a pinch of baking soda. You should boil the soup with baking soda only when it has not yet begun to "rustle" and does not emit an unpleasant odor.

Baking soda can help save a soup that has gone bad. But before eating such a "restored" dish, smell it again. If you have even the slightest doubt, it's better not to risk it.

Can you eat meat from sour soup. It often happens that the soup has turned sour overnight - what to do with the meat in this case? Do not try to save the bones or pieces of pork or chicken legs. Any meat in sour soup is a dangerous trap for bacteria. Do not try to rinse or re-bake the meat. Just throw it away and don't risk it, it is very dangerous.

If you consume sour soup, you risk serious poisoning, diarrhea, vomiting, and even hospitalization. Therefore, it is not worth the risk of trying to save a dish that has gone bad and has an unpleasant odor. Health is much more important than any food.

