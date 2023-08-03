Growers are finding alternatives to traditional soil in search of eco-friendly and convenient ways to transplant indoor plants. Alternative solutions not only help to maintain plant health but also simplify the process.

One of these options is coconut substrate, which is a dried and compressed coconut husk. This eco-mix contains natural antiseptics, allowing plants to maintain a neutral acidity level and retain optimal moisture levels. The procedure for replacing the soil is quite simple: the substrate is mixed with water in a ratio of 1:5 and then used as usual.

Another popular option is a granule, which absorbs moisture well and releases it to plants. Just like coconut substrate, the granule helps the plant maintain the necessary level of moisture and oxygen.

A unique solution is to use expanded clay as a substitute for soil. This non-standard mixture is used not only as a drainage layer on the bottom of the pot but also as the main material for indoor plants. To do this, small expanded clay (0.5 cm in diameter) is placed in a pot, where it provides excellent drainage and maintains the required level of humidity. This method is characterized by low cost and durability but still needs to be disinfected every three years.

It is also worth mentioning quartz sand, which is used as an alternative to classic soil. Its coarse-grained form promotes good penetration of air and moisture to the root system of plants. According to research, such soil can serve for ten years.

Vermiculite is a material similar in quality to coconut substrate for those who want to create special conditions for plant growth. It contains useful elements and retains moisture, protecting plants from hypothermia.

There are other less popular methods of replacing soil, such as hydrogel, aqua soil and hydroponics, but they have their characteristics and are not suitable for all types of plants.

