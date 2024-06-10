Not a single missile was intercepted: the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit Russian S-300 and S-400 in Crimea at night — General Staff

On the night of Monday, June 10, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit Russian S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

One S-400 anti-aircraft missile division of the occupiers in the Dzhankoya area and two more S-300 divisions near Chornomorsky and Yevpatoria were attacked.

"None of our launched missiles was intercepted by the enemy's "highly effective" anti-aircraft defense," the General Staff said in a post.

In particular, in the specified areas, after strikes by Ukrainian rocket launchers, the immediate shutdown of the S-300/S-400 radars was recorded. In addition, the military noted the further detonation of ammunition in all three areas of the starting positions of the anti-aircraft missile divisions of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff noted that thanks to the successful combat work of the Defense Forces, the air defense of the Russian occupiers in Crimea suffered significant losses.

We will remind you that earlier we reported that in Sevastopol we complained about a naval drone attack.

