No streaks left: how to easily clean windows

From now on, no housewife will face the problem of marks on glass surfaces and windows. In particular, cleaning expert Maxine Dwyer shared her secrets for cleaning windows. To do this, you only need two ingredients - water and soap.

This was reported in Express. Dwyer noted that this method will help to wash windows quickly and efficiently without streaks.

Before you get started, dissolve the soap in warm water so that it forms a lather. Moisten a cloth in this solution and thoroughly wash all traces of dirt from the glass. Don't forget to divide the surface into parts so that you can wash the window in stages. Then wipe the window with a microfiber cloth.

In turn, expert John Cutts gave advice to those looking for the perfect spray for cleaning mirrors. He recommends forgetting about complex chemicals. Instead, you can simply wipe the mirror with a damp cloth. After that, wipe the mirror again with a microfiber cloth, making circular motions.

These simple but effective methods of cleaning windows and mirrors will ensure impeccable cleanliness in your home, saving you time and effort. Now, clean glass surfaces will delight you with their brightness without leaving any traces or streaks.

Earlier, we told you how to clean windows with iodine solution. In particular, it can be prepared at home in a few minutes. While the cost is minimal, the result will definitely impress you.

